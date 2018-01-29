Broncos withstand Cougars at home

HAMPDEN - The Mt. Blue girls basketball team (4-10) traveled up to Hampden Academy (13-2) to try and buck the Broncos in their own stable. Hampden has been an unflappable 8-0 when the Broncos have laced up on their home court this season.

Mt. Blue came into Hampden winning their last two and on an offensive surge. The Cougars and their coach knew what was on the line with the number of games left in their season.

"We have put ourselves in a position to make the tourney with some key victories down the stretch," head coach Fred Conlogue said. "We have been creating offensive opportunities through our defense."

The Cougars found the defense of Hampden as stingy as their own. Mt. Blue's limited looks seemed to find more rim then net on Saturday. The Broncos held their home court as they had all season, with the Cougars able to cut their deficit to 41-31 with six minutes to play.

The Broncos withstood the Cougar counter and closed out Mt. Blue 57-31. Lexi Mittelstadt led the Cougar scoring with 13 points. Mt. Blue's next chance to get closer to the playoff picture is Wednesday Jan. 31 in Gardiner.