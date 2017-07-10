Camp schedule announced for Mt. Blue Area Youth Football

FARMINGTON - The first Mt. Blue Area Youth Football camp of the summer will be held Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27 from 5-7: p.m.

The dates have been set for an earlier start for several reasons: the regular season can start on Aug. 14, the Sharon Hanrahan Youth Football Skills Camp is Aug. 12 & 13, and Mt. Blue High School Coach Nate Quirion's coaching staff, Cougar players and MBAYF coaching staff will be able to join to bring a fun 3-day camp prior to the 'official' 2-week, hands-off period for high school athletes.

This camp is geared for Grade 3-8 athletes that plan to play in this year's season with the MBAYF Program.

Fees: $40 for MBAYF camp, $50 for MBAYF season (*NOTE: If paying for both at once, fee is $80). Fees for camp and season help pay for the upkeep of Kemp Field and equipment.

Athletes will receive use of helmets, mouthpiece, shoulder pads, girdle pads, practice pants with pads and a game jersey. Please note that practice jerseys and cleats are not included, but are recommended as well as a personal protective cup.

We will have forms available at sign-ups, sorry for any inconvenience as there are no online options due to it coinciding with the handing out of equipment.

Stay tuned for more detailed information on the Sharon Hanrahan Youth Skills Camp hours and sign-up times for those unable to make either camp this year.

Contact Kawika Thompson with specific questions that may have not been addressed in the information already provided: kthompson@hotmail.com