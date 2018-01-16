Carrabec defense, slow start topples Mt. Abram

​​By Cathy Fast

SALEM - Strong man-to-man defense by Carrabec and a sluggish start by Mt. Abram led to a 28-7 lead at the end of the half for Carrabec. After half time, the Road Runners came out with renewed energy, closing the gap to 34–20 after three quarters and getting within three points in the fourth.

Freshman Kenyon Pillsbury (5) had six steals for Mt Abram that led the comeback. Down the stretch Evan McKay (2) fouled out of the game and Carrabec sank nine free throws for a 45-36 win.

"I liked their come back attitude, and intensity," coach Richard Hawkes. "The team out shot Carrabec in the second half and their defense was on fire".

Alex Stafford led the Carrabec Cobras with 15 points, Evan Holzworth (25) and Dylan Willette (14) both had 14. Nate Luce (22) led Mt Abram Road Runners with 12 points followed by Sam Storer (4) with 10 points and Dawson Bate (44) with 6 points.

Mt Abram Junior Varsity won against Carrebec 58-51.

The Mount Abram Varsity Boys are coached by Richard Hawkes, Junior Varsity is coached by John Chase and Jeremy Starbird is the trainer.

Carrebec Varsity Boys are coached by Heath Cowen and Junior Varsity is coached by Chuck Glidden.

Upcoming games for Mt. Abram

Boys, Tuesday, 1/16/18 @ Hall-dale, JV 5:00pm, V 6:30pm

Boys, Thursday, 1/18/18 Home vs. Madison, JV 5:30pm, V 7:00pm

Girls, Friday, 1/19/18 Home vs. Mt. Valley, V 6:30pm

Good fun and good food at MTA home games!