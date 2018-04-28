Chamber of Commerce, Rangeley Health and Wellness announce Rangeley RuKaBi Race on May 27

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce that the Rangeley RuKaBi Race will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 27. The race consists of three legs – Run 3.5 miles, Kayak 1.5 miles and Bike 3.5 miles. All events will start in Rangeley Town Park.

Participants may enter as a team, with each team member competing in one of the three legs of the race. Individuals may enter and do all 3 legs of the race.

Participants can register prior to race day at the Rangeley Health and Wellness Fitness Center or the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Registration forms can also be downloaded from the Chamber’s website. If participants require rental equipment, the deadline to register is May 13. Availability of equipment is limited and will be assigned to registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants may also register on the day of the race from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The race will start promptly at 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the first female to complete the course, the first male to complete the course and the first team to complete the course.

For more information or to pre-register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or karen@rangeleymaine.com or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 864-3055 or lindsay@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.