Chargers slip past Beavers

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington fell to Colby-Sawyer on Friday night in Dearborn Gymnasium by a score of 73-38 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action.

The Beavers fall to 4-17 overall and 4-11 in conference play while the Chargers move to 16-7 overall and 11-5 in the NAC.

Cheyenne Malloy led the way for the Beavers with nine points on 3-8 from the floor and 2-5 from behind the arc. Kennadi Grover finished the night with six points, shooting 3-10 from the floor, notched five rebounds.

The Beavers shot 21.2 percent from the floor, 12.5 percent from behind the arc and 57.1 percent at the charity stripe. The team tallied 46 rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

The Beavers took the lead at the seven-minute mark after Malloy hit a three followed by Morgan Crocker hitting a free throw to give UMF a 7-5 lead. Lexie Hamilton hit a three, which put the Chargers up 10-9. The Chargers never looked back after that as they finished the first quarter up 19-11.

Malloy hit a three pointer in the second to pull within seven but Lexi Iannone hit a layup and the Chargers went on a 17-4 run to close out the half. The Chargers continued their run in the third with a 19 to 10 run as Alex Danas hit a three point shot after Haley Felkel hit a jumper.

UMF started to make a come back when Courntey Alofs hit a layup to make the score 69-31. Morgan Crocker got into the action with a layup of her own followed by a Morgan Fogg layup to make the score 73-34. Haley West scored a quick four points to cut into the Chargers lead but the Chargers finished the game with a 73-38 victory.

The Beavers will host New England College Saturday with tip-off set for 3 p.m.