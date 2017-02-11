Chargers strike Beavers in key conference matchup

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington fell to Colby-Sawyer on Friday night by a score of 70-60 in Dearborn Gymnasium in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action.

The Beavers fall to 8-7 in conference play and 9-13 overall while the chargers move up to 11-11 overall and 8-7 in the NAC.

Amir Moss led the way for the Beavers with 12 points on 5-16 shooting with four rebounds, two assists and two steals while adding a block. Riley Robinson added 11 points on 4-11 shooting, 3-8 from behind the arc, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while Michael Atkins added 10 points off the bench shooting 4-4 from the field and 2-2 from three point land to go along with three assists and three steals.

The Beavers shot 40 percent from the field tonight on 24-60 shooting, 33.3 percent from behind the arc and 37.5 percent from the free throw line. Notched 31 rebounds, 10 offensive and 21 defensive, 13 assists, 15 steals and four blocks.

The Chargers started out on a 13-2 run in the early going. UMF scored their first basket at the 14 minute mark when Issac Witham hit a jumper but the Chargers came right back down the floor to hit a couple free throws. UMF went on 14-4 run to close the gap to one with the score at 17-16 after Ryan Rice hit a three pointer. Michael Atkins hit back to back threes a minute later to make the score 21-19. At the end of the first, Amir Miss hit a three to pull the Beavers within one at the buzzer.

The Beavers opened the second half with a quick three-pointer from Issac Witham to take a 31-29 lead. Patick Coffey came right back down the floor to a hit a layup which tied the game at 31. UMF hit three-three pointers to open the half but the Chargers stayed in the game with multiple three pointers of their own from Jourdain Bell.

Neither team could hit a basket for the next four minutes as both teams had multiple turnovers. Bill Ruby hit a layup for the Beavers to break the scoring drought.

The Chargers then went on to score 10 unanswered to take a 11-point lead. The Beavers started to make a come back but the Chargers would hit a big three from Jourdain Bell to keep the lead at 10.

Riley Robinson closed the gap again with a three pointer to make the score 64-57 but the Chargers pulled away a second time with free throws from Bell and Taylor Grande.

The Beavers will host New England College on Saturday with tip-off set for 1 p.m.