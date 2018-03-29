Cheer Dance fundraiser April 28

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Rec. Cheering will be hosting a fundraising dance at the Farmington Elks Lodge on April 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cash Bar and DJ Haylstorm from HOT 104.7 will be playing a variety of music to dance to.

Tickets are $10 each or $15 per couple and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be available at Madore’s Market and Mosher’s Seafood. This is an Adult Only event. For more information please email mtbluereccheering@gmail.com.