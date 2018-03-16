Cheerleaders receive Sportsmanship Banner at KVACs

Mt. Blue High School Cheerleaders received the Sportsmanship Banner at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference cheer competition in Augusta. This is the third year in a row the team has brought home the banner.
Left to right is Britnie Macomber, who was selected as an honorable mention recipient for the KVAC all conference cheerleading team; Brianna Jackson, who was selected for Team A of the KVAC all conference cheerleading team; Lauren Littlefield, who was selected for Team B of the KVAC all conference cheerleading team; and Coach Holly Harrington, who was selected as KVAC CLASS A North Coach of the year.