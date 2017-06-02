Cougar boys lacrosse bests Vikings, 10-1

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School boys lacrosse team (2-10) hosted Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School (0-12) for the Cougars senior night on Wednesday. Mt. Blue sent off their three seniors in style with a rough and tumble onslaught of offense against the Vikings.

The Cougars consistently bounced Vikings off their attack paths with the ball and harassed Oxford Hills whenever they were on offense. A physicality evident in recent weeks was on display with Mt. Blue playing much of the match in the Vikings' end. The Cougars corralled the ball and took their time, systematically charging into the Vikings' line, freeing up teammates for easy shooting angles against Oxford Hills.

Out-shooting Oxford Hills heavily in each quarter, Mt. Blue showed a very promising future. Their defense and impeccable decision-making on offense is something for Mt. Blue lacrosse fans should be excited about in coming seasons.

Finding the back of the net for Mt. Blue was standout Sam Smith with five, Eli Yeaton with a hat trick, while Gabe Robinson and Dominic Giampietro each netted a solo goal a piece. Mt. Blue finished the match with a decisive 10-1 victory over Oxford Hills.