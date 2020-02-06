Cougar Clash Cheering Invitational at Mt. Blue on Feb. 16

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Rec Cheering will host the second annual Cougar Clash Cheering Invitational at Mt. Blue High School on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The competition will host 29 school and recreation teams in PreK-8th grade from throughout Maine. The University of Maine at Farmington Cheer Team will also be performing.

Each team’s routine will be scored by a panel of judges through the Maine Youth Cheerleading Coaches Association. Teams in the Shining, Super Star and Middle School categories will compete for first through third place recognition.

DJ Haylstorm, Hayley Smith-Rose, from Portland’s Hot Radio Maine will DJ and MC the event. DJ Haylstorm will also present a special Hot Dance Award Trophy to the team with the best dance chosen by DJ Haylstorm.

Mt Blue Rec Cheering will have food concessions, event t-shirts, raffles, and cheer grams for sale at the event. The Mt Blue High School Cheerleaders will be selling baked goods. Other vendors attending the event include Mini Melts ice-cream, Strella’s Sweets Cake Pops, Want It on It Graphics, Top Notch Bows and Apparel and more, Lasting Impressions Jewelry and more.

Doors open for the Cougar Clash at 9 a.m. and the competition will begin at 10:00 am. Admission to the Cougar Clash is $6 Adults, $4 Children & Students and age 5 and under free.