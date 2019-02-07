Cougar Clash Cheering Invitational to be held Feb. 17

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Rec Cheering will host the first annual Cougar Clash Cheering Invitational at Mt. Blue High School on Feb. 17.

The competition will host 25 school and recreation teams from throughout Maine in the following team categories: Rising Stars (PreK-2nd grade), Shooting Stars (2nd- 4th grade), Shining Stars (4th - 6th grade), and Super Star/Middle School (6th – 8th grade).

Each team’s routine will be scored by a panel of judges through the Maine Youth Cheerleading Coaches Association. Teams in the Shining, Super Star and Middle School categories will compete for first through third place recognition.

DJ Haylestorm, Hayley Smith-Rose, from Portland’s Hot 104.7 will DJ and MC the event. DJ Haylestorm will also present a special Hot Dance Award Trophy to the team with the best dance chosen by DJ Haylestorm.

Mt Blue Rec Cheering will have food concessions and event t-shirts for sale at the event. The Mt Blue High School Cheerleaders will sell baked goods and cheer grams. Other vendors attending the event include dippin’ dots icecream, Strella’s Sweets Cake Pops, Want It on It Graphics, Top Notch Bows and Apparel and more.

Doors open for the Cougar Clash at 9 a.m. and the competition will begin at 10 a.m. Admission to the Cougar Clash is $6 Adults, $4 Children & Students, and age 5 and under free.