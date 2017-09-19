Cougar Cross Country: Boys win out, girls take 4th

TURNER - Mt. Blue High School's Cross Country teams traveled to Leavitt High School to compete in an eight team meet on Friday. Missing lynch pin runners for both the boys and girls teams didn't deter the Cougars from crashing the eight team meet.

The boys faced the tall task of competing without Zeke Robinson, their lead runner, due to injury. Robinson's teammates turned in excellent performances in his stead.

Sam Stinson and Jesse Dalton were the first Cougars to reach the finish line. Stinson placed 4th overall with Dalton in his rear view mirror clinching 5th. Captain Jon Lesko was the third Cougar to crack the top 10 with a personal best race, finishing 7th. Mt. Blue's Ethan McIntosh secured 14th place, with one more Cougar to score.

"We would need a need a breakthrough effort to nail down the victory," Coach Brian Kelly said. "Wyatt Viles put on a strong finishing kick to place 33rd and clinch a 10 point edge over second place Lewiston."

The girls team was without Captain Meg Charles who was battling the flu. Many of the lady Cougars were dealing with varying degrees of illness on their way to a hard fought 4th place for the meet.

Kahryn Cullenberg finished 3rd to record the best Mt. Blue girl's finish for the day. Teammate Maeve Hickey was the second Cougar across the line in 19th, 3rd scorer Grace Dalton was 24th overall and Annaset Jackson 31st. The first four lady Cougars worked their way to vast improvements in time. Makenzie Seaward and Beth Nicholas finished neck and neck, 39th and 40th, to give Mt. Blue a four point edge over Monmouth placing the Cougars in the top half of the team finishers.