Cougar girls soccer tops Edward Little, 2-1

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School soccer team hosted Edward Little on Friday, looking for their second win of the season. The Cougars would face the Red Eddies with both teams jockeying for position in the postseason picture.

Mt. Blue and Edward Little traded chances in the back and forth affair. Shots rang out nearly identical for the teams, with the Red Eddies finding a 13-12 advantage over the home side. Edward Little also found more chances attacking off of corner kicks with five compared to the Cougars one.

Despite the offensive output, brick-wall goal tending limited those opportunities for both sides. Mackenzie Libby of Mt. Blue was the difference maker, denying the Red Eddies nine times throughout the match.

Cougar Sierra Keim struck first, scoring early in the second half for Mt. Blue. Edward Little would answer with their lone goal ten minutes later in the frame, drawing the contest 1-1. With 2:15 remaining in overtime, Keim pressured EL's goal that provided a rebound teammate Ace Provencher put away to secure the win.

The Lady Cougars improved to 2-4-1, good for seventh in the division. The Red Eddies fell to 3-3-1 and sixth place in the standings.