Cougar girls take third at KVACs

AUGUSTA - The Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross Country team took 3rd place at the KVAC cross-country championships at Cony High School on Saturday.

Kahryn Cullenberg and Emma Charles had outstanding racing placing 2nd and 3rd place overall to pace the Cougars. Brynne Robbins turned in a solid performance placing 23rd. Abbie Cramer turned in a fantastic final mile to place 47th, while Grace Dalton (52), Annaset Jackson (63), and Maeve Hickey (64) rounded out the Mt. Blue varsity.

The Mt. Blue boys team had a solid 6th place finish. Jesse Dalton lead the way in 14th place. Elan Ramirez had an excellent race placing 25th. Ethan McIntosh (42), Aubrey Hoes (54), Sam Stinson (59), Wyatt Viles (70), and Isaiah Doscinski (71) completed the Mt. Blue varsity.

In separate JV competition, the Mt. Blue girls placed 5th and the boys were 6th. Yana Hupp lead the girls with a 7th place finish, recording her best time of the year on the wet and hilly course. Logan Homes also turned in a season best time placing 29th to lead the boys team.