Cougar girls tennis bests Witches, 3-2

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School girls tennis team (8-4) began their playoff push in the quarterfinals at home against Brewer High School (7-5) on Thursday. The Cougars and Witches are familiar opponents, battling in their final regular season match the previous Tuesday, May 23. The Cougars had their hands raised on that day, 3-2.

The first singles was secured by Cougar Addie Schanz over Witch Kellie Michaud, 6-0, 6-3. Kathryn Jakubowski of Brewer evened the score in the second singled, defeating Hannah LeClair 7-5, 6-3. Mt. Blue's Grace McIntosh gave the Cougars the singles edge, topping Olivia Milan 6-2, 6-2.

The first doubles was handled by Maeve Hickey and Brianna Jackson of Mt. Blue against Brewer's Julia Cummings and McKenna Porter in three sets, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0. Brewer kept it close by claiming the second doubles via Abby Bennett and Riley Curtis over Mariel Damon and Hallie Pike, 6-4, 6-2.

The Cougars moved on with a 3-2 victory over the Witches and have secured their spot in the semifinals. Awaiting Mt. Blue is a trip to Lewiston on June 3, to play spoiler against the #1 seed Lewiston High School. The Cougars will be seeking revenge after they lost to the Blue Devils back on April 28, 4-1.

Scores courtesy of Judy Upham, Mt. Blue girls tennis coach.