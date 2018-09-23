Cougar girls win cross-country meet at Lincoln Academy

NEWCASTLE - The Mt. Blue High School girls cross country team took first place in a 5 team KVAC meet at Lincoln Academy last week.

Kahryn Cullenberg broke her own course record by over a minute in cruising to first place. A trio of freshmen (Emma Charles 4th, Brynne Robbins 6th, and Abbie Cramer 11th) were the next Mt. Blue finishers.

Other top finishers for the Cougars were Grace Dalton (14)Beth Nicholas (19), Annaset Jackson (21), and Yana Hupp (22).

Mackenzie Seaward, Julia Hatch, Daphne Giampietro, Allison Hodgdon, and Makinzy Whitney bunched in places 30-34 among the 41 runners, completed the Mt. Blue squad.

The Mt. Blue boys team placed 2nd behind the defending Class B champion hosts.

Jesse Dalton placed 3rd to top the Cougar squad. Elan Ramirez (6th), and Sam Stinson (9th) were also top 10 finishers for Mt. Blue. Aubrey Hoes (17), Isaiah Doscinski (19), and Wyatt Viles (24) were the next Cougars to cross the line.

Mt. Blue runners Logan Homes, Jacob Mealey, Charlie Eng, and Sam Judkins bunched places 30-33 among the 62 team field with Alex Hardy just 6 seconds behind Judkins in 36th place.

Completing the Cougar squad were Colbey Goozey (44), Colby Sennick (47), Riley Drummond (49, Lucien Hammond (51), and Sam Goodspeed (60).