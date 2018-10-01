Cougars hosting one day of training for K-2
FARMINGTON - Coach Quirion (“Coach Q”), his coaching staff and players will be hosting a Cougars Camp for ALL area kids grades K-2 for free.
When: Saturday, October 6
Where: Mt. Blue High School Caldwell Field
Time: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
What do we bring?
No football equipment is necessary
Sneakers (Cleats suggested, but not necessary)
Shorts, T-shirt
Water bottle (preferred, but not necessary as water will be available)
A fun, positive attitude and effort of “Becoming a Cougar”
What will we learn?
Techniques of Running with the ball
Techniques of Catching the ball and Running Routes
Proper form of Stances to ensure safety and best results
Proper form of Tackling to ensure safety and best results (*All done on air, shields and bags)
Coaching Staff and Current Players will be on hand at stations to share their enthusiasm, passion and love for the Greatest Game in America!
Any questions, please contact Coach Thompson; kawikat@hotmail.com
