Cougars lead after Day 1 of KVACs

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School alpine teams excelled at Titcomb Mountain during the first day of the KVAC Championships on Saturday. The Cougars established a lead in the competition, which will continue Tuesday.

The boys team finished with an outstanding 18 total points, distancing themselves from current runner up Edward Little High School's 24, and third place Oxford Hills High School with 56.

The Cougar boys crowded the podium, securing the first, second and third place finishes. Eli Yeaton (1.15.97) won the race, tightly followed by his teammate and runner-up Sam Smith (1.16.11). Hunter Bolduc (1.16.54) completed the Mt. Blue medal-mash in third, providing a heavily heated first to third (.54 sec difference). Jack Kearing (1.23.72) rounded out Mt. Blue's scoring with 12th place.

The lady Cougars slashed their way to a 23 point total, good for first place on the day. Maranacook Community High School skied to a second place team finish with 37, with Edward Little High School in third with 61.

Ellie Pelletier (1.24.69) led the way for the Cougars to a second place finish. Mt. Blue rattled off sixth, seventh and eighth place with Mazie Gordon (1.30.15), Brooke Bolduc (1.30.82) and Ashley Wiles (1.31.36) respectively to total their day one score.

Day 2 at Black Mountain on Feb. 13 will conclude the Kennebec Valley competition.