Cougars look toward final game of season this Friday

FARMINGTON - Hunter Meeks had his best game as a cougar on Friday night, scoring six touchdowns, four through the air and two on the ground, to lead the offensive attack for Mt. Blue. The senior captain was in command all night, as he went 17-21 throwing the ball for 221 yards, and adding another 80 on the ground.

Also leading the way for Mt. Blue was Kyle Fox, who was outstanding in his best game to date, hauling in six receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a punt return touchdown called back after a questionable holding penalty.

Kevon Johnson continued his streak of excellent play as he had 127 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Zack Delano also added to his bid as an all conference player with four more sacks, giving the junior 11 in his last three games.

Once again the game started slow for both teams, as Edward Little went three and out and Mt. Blue stalled out after nine plays and turned the ball over inside the Eddies 20 yard like. An interception by Meeks ended they EL second possession, and the cougars once again turned the ball over in downs.

EL got the scoring started with a seven play drive capped off with a 12 yard run to give the Eddies a 6-0 lead. After that it was all cougars, as Mt. Blue scored on their next five possessions, starting with a 10 play drive capped off with a five yard TD by Meeks. After an Edward Little fumble in the next play, Meeks threw a perfect pass to Kyle Fox in the right corner of the end zone to make it 13-6. EL went three and out again and in Mt. Blues next play, Meeks threw another gem to fox, this time a 56 yard beauty and the cougars had a 20-6 lead. Another TD by Meeks and one by Fox and the game was well out of reach.

The win puts Mt. Blue at 5-2 for the season, with their last regular season game on Friday in Skowhegan, as the cougars finish off the season against the bitter rivals.