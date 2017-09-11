Cougars roar past Eagles, 3-2

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School soccer team remained unbeaten on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Messalonskee High School. The Cougars begin their season with a 2-0 record after grounding the Eagles in a hard-fought one goal affair.

The shots on goal were quite similar, Mt. Blue edging Messalonskee 14-12. Corner kicks however, an advantageous attacking position for a squad, can tell the tale of the aggressor of the match. The Cougars sent six corner kicks towards goal to the Eagles two.

The Eagles soared before the Cougars roared. Messalonskee struck first, a goal from Hunter Smith, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Nine minutes later in the contest, Cougar Sam Smith notched his first of two goals in the game. Ryan McCarthy gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead heading into halftime, scoring 1:44 later after the Cougars first.

The second half at the Den would prove too daunting for the Eagles. Cougar Dom Giampietro pushed an Eagle defender into a mishap with aggressive pressure, tying the affair with an own goal for Mt. Blue. Sam Smith would finish what he started, scoring his second goal, the final of the game, to push the Cougars past the Eagles, 3-2.

Cougars Eli Yeaton and Sam Smith converge on the ball to retain possession.

The Cougars will play at Cony High School (2-0-1) in a battle of the unbeaten on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.