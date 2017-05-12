Cougars tennis roll through Edward Little

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School tennis squads had another fruitful day, this time at the expense of Edward Little High School. On Thursday the boys and girls tennis teams secured their second pair of wins in two days.

The Mt. Blue ladies (5-2) began the racket rattling romp against the ELHS girls team (1-8) with a perfect 5-0 team score. Singles began with Mt. Blue's Addie Schanz, ranked 6th overall seed in the region, who dispatched Khadro Adow of ELHS 6-0, 6-1. Hannah LeClair for the Cougars took the second match of singles against Mikaela Scott 6-0, 6-2. Grace McIntosh of Mt. Blue secured the singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory of Ester Chen.

With similar success in doubles, the Cougars put forth Maeve Hickey and Brianna Jackson to best Janvi Patel and Ridwan Hussein 6-1, 6-2. Jordan Smith and Mariel Damon of Mt. Blue slammed the door on ELHS and partners Anah Farah and Nasro Adow 6-0, 6-1.

The Mt. Blue boys tennis team (3-3), not to be outdone by the ladies, handled their business with ELHS (2-5) as well with a 4-1 victory. Tom Marshall, rocking a second overall rank in the region, took apart EL's Brandon Case in straight sets: 6-0, 6-0. Chris Marshall, seeded 8th regionally, joined the Cougar win party with a 6-0, 6-1 match against Marshall Chadborne. Cougar Joe Crandall beat Caleb Yarnevich 6-1, 6-0 to sweep the singles for the boys.

In doubles ELHS claimed the first match with Koby Humason-Fulgham and Michael Gordon defeating Cole Dorman and Tristin McFarlane 6-1, 7-5. Mt. Blue's Haszko's, Andrew and Ryan, beat Zachary Boyd and Donald Peterson 6-1, 6-0 to finish off Edward Little.

The Cougar tennis teams are both rumbling into Friday showdowns with massive momentum. The boys will travel to Hampden (5-2) while the girls can enjoy some home-cooking against Cony (4-3).