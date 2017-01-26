Cougars to compete in Augusta on Jan. 28

AUGUSTA - The Cougars have started the 2017 competition cheering season off on the road to success.

On Jan. 16 in Augusta the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Competition was held and Mt. Blue High School placed 6th out of 13 teams. Then on Jan. 21 at Mt. Ararat High School the Cougars competed in the Shriners Cheer Classic Cheering for a Cause and brought home second place in the Small Class A Division out of seven teams.

Please join the MBHS competition cheerleaders at the Augusta Civic Center this Saturday, Jan. 28 where they will compete at the class A regionals to earn a spot at class A states to be held on Feb. 11.