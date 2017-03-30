Crown gives Beavers heartbreaking loss

AUBURNDALE, Fla, - University of Maine at Farmington suffered a heartbreaking loss to Crown College at the Chain of Lakes Park by a score of 3-2 in their first non-conference match up of the spring trip.

Crown took the lead first in the bottom of the fourth when Cruz flied out to centerfield to score Lippold on the sacrifice fly.

The Beavers got on the board in the top of the sixth when Mark Leahy singled to center field to score Derek Bowen. Riley Chickerin was caught trying to advance to third on the place, which brought the inning to a halt.

Crown retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Ballantyne singled up the middle to score Luke Meyer but UMF came back in the top of the eight when Derek Bowen scored Chad Snowman on a single up the middle.

Crown didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth when Cruz reached first on an error and advanced to second on the throw. Berend Schnabel pinch ran for Cruz, which worked out when Wintersole doubled down the line scoring Schnabel from second for the walk off win.

In the box

- Trevor Hisler led the Beavers in hitting; going 3-4 at the plate with a walk while Derek Bowen went 2-2 with an RBI.

- Jimmy Parks went 2-4 while Gavin Arsenault pitched 5.1 innings giving up four hits, two earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

- Freshman Chase Malloy threw 1.2 innings giving up no hits and notched his first strikeout of his career.

- Justin Rodrigue got the loss while pitching one inning, giving up one hit and one run, no earned runs.

- Luke Meyer went 2-3 for Crown with a run while Harry Ballantyne went 2-4 with a RBI.

- Trey Widmier threw 7.1 innings, giving up nine hits, two earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.

- Camden Wiens was awarded the win after throwing 1.2 innings, giving up one hit with one walk and one strikeout.