CV Academy sophomore takes first at national Alpine skiing competition

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy Sophomore, Luke Kearing, is the 2018 U16 Overall National Champion in Alpine ski racing.

The towering 15-year-old, who hails from Carrabassett Valley, has had an impressive season – showcasing his dedication and passion for the sport by hitting the podium in nearly all of his races. Luke dominated at the Eastern Championships [held at Stowe Mountain, VT in mid-March], throwing down consistently fast runs and landing on the podium not once, but three times throughout the competition. But following that event is when things really started to heat up on the cold steeps of Sugarloaf Mountain.

“In the two-week period between Easterns and Nationals, he just kept getting better and better,” said Jeff Beauregard, CVA Head U16 Coach. “He was skiing so fast, just awesome, after seeing what he was doing in training, I knew he would perform [at Nationals].”

And perform he did. Beginning on March 31 at the U.S. Ski National Championships at Mission Ridge Ski Resort, WA, Luke took 2nd place in both Super G and Giant Slalom, also nabbing a 2nd in the Skills Quest event, which is an opportunity to showcase skill, strength and ability. A week-long effort culminating in the title as the Overall U16 National Champion.

“Luke is a great skier, at the end of the day that’s what makes a great ski racer – when everything clicks for him, it’s really his to lose,” said Beauregard.

Key Season Results:

2-Feb MARA GS Qualifier Sugarloaf U16 2nd

11-Feb MARA U16 Qualifier Shawnee Peak U16 2nd

25-Feb MARA U16 Qualifier Sunday River U16 & Overall 1st

Post-Season:

3-March Eastern Championships Stowe, VT Slalom (Race 1) 2nd

Slalom (Race 2) 3rd

Super G (Race 1) 3rd

31-March National Championships, Mission Ridge U16 Overall 1st

Super G 2nd

Giant Slalom 2nd (1st East)

Skills Quest 2nd

About Carrabassett Valley Academy – Nestled in the mountains of Western Maine, Carrabassett Valley Academy is a private, college-preparatory school for middle-school, secondary, and post-graduate students. CVA is a U.S. Ski & Snowboard High Performance Center, and a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Gold Certified Club. Founded in 1982, the Academy provides students with outstanding academic programming, a foundation for responsible community living, and world-class athletic training in competitive skiing and snowboarding. Visit www.gocva.com to learn more.

