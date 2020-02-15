CVA Scholarship Bash Feb. 22

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - On Saturday, Feb. 22. Carrabassett Valley Academy will hold its annual CVA Scholarship Bash at the Bill & Joan Alfond Competition Center from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. The event is a critical piece of the Academy’s fundraising efforts to raise scholarship money for current and prospective student-athletes. Each year, Carrabassett Valley Academy awards scholarship funds to over 55 percent of the student-athlete population who demonstrate financial need and exceptional potential in their athletic discipline and academic performance.

A $10,000 cash prize winner will be drawn live at the event on Feb. 22. To purchase a raffle ticket for the Scholarship Event, visit the CVA website, www.gocva.com/raffle. Tickets can also be purchased at various local businesses including: The Bag, Ayotte’s, The Antigravity Complex, Mountainside Real Estate, Sugarloaf’s Competition Center or Carrabassett Valley Academy. Ticket holders need not be present at the event to win. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold and each ticket includes admission for two to the event, plus food, drinks and an auction bid number.

The event will be followed by an online auction in March. There will be plenty of big-ticket items to be bid on. Win equipment, tickets, getaways to the rivers, mountains and coastline of Maine, and other unique experiences. View all items at www.32auctions.com/CVA2020 starting Friday, March 20.

Ways to help:

Buy a ticket at gocva.com/raffle

Donate an auction item

Be an event sponsor

Come to the event

Raise your paddle from away

For more information, please contact Melissa Fogg at CVA at (207) 237-4505 or mfogg@gocva.com.