Details announced for 25th annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce details of its upcoming 25th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event will be held on Aug. 15 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start (rain date Aug. 16, 1 p.m. shotgun start) at Mingo Springs Golf Course.

This year’s event offers several fun new features and exciting prizes including prizes for Men’s and Ladies’ Longest Drive on Holes 11 & 18, prizes for Closest-to-Pin on Holes 4 & 12, prizes for 1st and 2nd place in each flight. In addition to the Men’s A & B Flights and the Ladies’ Flight, like last year, there will be a Mixed Flight (men and women combined teams) and traditional scramble – for all flight. As in previous years, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and there will again be “golden tees”, which have been extremely popular the last three years.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and buffet dinner at the Country Club Inn.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce (207-864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com).

Entry forms for golfers are available at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce office (6 Park Road in Rangeley) or at Mingo Springs Golf Course. For more information, please contact the Chamber (207-864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com).