Eighth grade baseball ends on high note

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Middle School 8th grade baseball team concluded the season with their finest performance with an 11-0 victory over Carrabec.

The young Cougars played error-less ball in the field, while pitchers Jackson Joyce and Sam Wrigley combined for a two-hit shutout. The duo combined for seven strikeouts and did not walk any batters.

After a slow start offensively, Mt. Blue came to life, highlighted by a five run 4th inning. Ian Barker and Tucker Nicholas each had a pair of hits and scored twice. Quinn Mumma also had two hits. Aidan DeCarolis and Jackson Joyce both scored two runs.

Other members of the team are Ashton Clements, Elijah Craig, Logan Durrell, Jack Kearing and Connor Pierce.