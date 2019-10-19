Farmington area travel basketball team tryouts next week

FARMINGTON - Tryouts for the Farmington Area Travel Basketball team will take place Oct. 28, 29 and 30.

Tryouts will be held at the Mt. Blue Middle School Gym on Monday Oct. 28 and Tuesday Oct. 29. for third and fourth graders. Tryouts will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fifth and sixth graders will try out on Monday Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All athletes are required to have a guardian RSVP and are encouraged to make it to at least one session of tryout. Games are typically on Sundays with occasional Saturday games.

Fees and schedules will be deteremined at a later date.

For questions and to RSVP contact Coach Dave Zeliger at dzeliger@yahoo.com.

This is not a RSU9 sponsored event.