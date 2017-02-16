Farmington Frolic: State sled dog championship is Feb. 18 & 19

WILTON - The Maine state sled dog championship will be held the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19 at 183 Lake Rd. Dog, sled or dog sled enthusiasts will get quite the show in the abundent snow with ideal conditions for these cardio loving canines.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:00 1 & 2 dog skijor

10:00 4 dog speed

11:00 3 dog junior

12:00 lunch break

1:00 6 dog speed

2:00 Open and 8 dog speed

3:oo 2 dog junior

3:30 Recreational Skijor and Sled

Open class will be held conditions permitting.

The race entry deadline is Thursday Feb. 16, so contact president@desdc.org or call (207)629-9260 to waive your late entry fee. Those missing the Thursday cutoff can signup at the race itself with an additional fee.