Farmington Rec offering indoor lacrosse camp

FARMINGTON - Registrations are now being taken for students in grades 3, 4 and 5 for indoor lacrosse camp. Sign up Wednesday, March 21 at the Community Center.

The program will run through April 14, meeting Wednesdays at Cascade Brook School and Saturdays at the Community Center, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. A limited amount of sticks, gloves and helmets will be provided by the recreation department. Players will provide their own mouth guards.

The cost to participate in the camp is $25 for Farmington residents and $35 for out-of-town residents.

For more information call the recreation department at 778-3464 or visit www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec