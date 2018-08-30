Farmington Recreation Department announces fall soccer programs

Registrations for our Fall Soccer Programs have begun. Here are the programs we offer for children 3 years old, through the 6th grade. All programs will be held at Hippach Field. Please come to the Community Center to register. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Farmington Youth Soccer League (Grades 1 – 6)

Our FYSL is comprised of our Division One (1st – 3rd Grade) and Division Two (4th – 6th Grade) leagues. Children are put on teams and play games every Sunday with one practice a week. We work with volunteer parent coaches to create exciting practices with age appropriate drills that develop their skills in a way that is engaging, memorable, and most of all - FUN! The season ends with our Medal Madness Night where we analyze season scores and pick the best match ups to play under the lights with awards and music. (Sundays: GAMES Tuesdays: D1 Practices Thursdays: D2 Practices)

Prep Soccer Club (Kindergarten)

Our Prep Soccer Club is for kindergarten age children who want to develop their skills, learn the rules of the game, and HAVE FUN! New this year, we will be splitting the athletes into small groups with their own colored jersey where they will play games, participate in exciting drills, and scrimmage often to make sure that the players are ready to join their FYSL team next year, all while fostering a lifelong love for the sport. Program will be held Sundays from 4 – 4:45 p.m.

Little Kicks Club (3 & 4 Years Old)

The Little Kicks program introduces children 3 and 4 years old to the sport of soccer alongside their parents and guardians. With guided instruction from our program director, you and your little one will play together performing simple and exciting drills to pave the way for them to gain confidence and begin to develop the skills they need to play soccer for years to come! Program will be held Sundays from 4:00 – 4:45

Notice! Our Farmington Youth Soccer League teams are run by volunteer coaches. We design the practices for you and provide game cards to make subbing simple and fair. If you have any interest in devoting 2-3 hours a week to being a volunteer coach, let us know.

For more information, contact us at 207-778-3464 or visit www.facbook.com/farmingtonrec