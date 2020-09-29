Farmington Recreation Department offering virtual soccer and field hockey

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for boys and girls in grades K through 8 for a free virtual soccer and field hockey program that will take place on the department's Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The department's goal is to keep children active and engaged in a variety of ways so they can continue to develop and improve their skills in the sports of soccer and field hockey. Soccer & Field Hockey instructional videos will be made available on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month of October starting Oct. 4 and ending Oct 29.

Sunday: Family/'social pod' practice for Soccer at 10 a.m. and Field Hockey at 11 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Skill challenges available at 3:30 p.m. (Field Hockey) and 4 (Soccer).

Thursday: Conditioning sessions at 3:30 p.m. (Field Hockey) and 4 p.m. (Soccer)

All videos will include skills and drills that are appropriate for each age group and ability level.

The program is free, but attendees do have an option of also ordering a jersey and a medal at the cost of $15. Registrations are due by mail on Friday, Oct. 16. All checks should be made payable to Town of Farmington.

For more information call the Recreation Department at 778-3464.