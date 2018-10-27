Farmington Youth Soccer wraps up season

FARMINGTON - After 226 hours, 96 team practices, 48 games, and 206 scored goals, the Farmington Recreation Department recently wrapped up its Youth Soccer programs for children 3 years old through 6th grade.

The programs had great numbers this season with 40 Kindergarteners in the Prep Soccer Club and almost fifty 3 and 4 year-old’s in the Little Kicks Program. They also had 121 children participating in the Division One soccer league which consisted of 10 teams of 1st through 3rd graders. The Division Two soccer league registered 60 children 4th through 6th grade spread out over 6 teams.

Our Division One and Two teams met every Sunday for a competitive game following a team practice earlier that week. This season marked the third year of big changes to the program. The program now opts for volunteer adult coaches, and has started to implement a practice once a week for every team. These adaptations have proven invaluable for the program. As a result, the Rec Department has seen huge improvements in both players’ skills and team cohesiveness. The Little Kicks Program and Prep Soccer Club had sessions every Sunday afternoon practicing fundamental skills and learning game rules through engaging games and drills to prepare them for their future roles as Farmington Youth Soccer League players.

Jaycee Jenckes served as the Director of the Farmington Youth Soccer League again this season, putting her fifth year in the books. Jenckes organized game schedules, practices, and collaborated with volunteer coaches to create a memorable season for all 14 teams. Jenckes also ran the Kindergarten Prep Soccer Club. Paris Duhamel did an incredible job taking over the Director position for the Little Kicks Program, introducing 3- and 4-year-olds to the sport of soccer alongside their parents and guardians.

During Medal Madness, the Farmington Rec. Dept. presented two awards, the John Boutilier Memorial Award and the Jimmy Joe Allen Memorial Award. The John Boutilier Award represents a favorite fan that demonstrates enthusiasm and support throughout the entire length of the soccer program. This year, Mani Jean-Louis was the recipient of this award. Mani has a daughter in the Division One League on the Fire team and is always be seen cheering from the sidelines for both teams, complimenting and expressing gratitude to our coaches and refereeing staff, and is overall a wonderful and positive role model on the sidelines.

The recipient of the Jimmy Joe Allen Award was coach Isaac Raymond. It was Raymond’s first year coaching, but when he wasn’t doing an excellent job coaching his own team, he was volunteering to referee other games, offering to help out with our kindergarten program, and fill in for coaches who had to miss a game day. He went above and beyond for the program, and the Rec. Dept. wanted to make sure his kindness didn’t go unnoticed.

The Farmington Recreation Department would like to thank its volunteer coaches, JP Tshamala, Yussuf Adow, Davin Kangas, Amy Gordon, Isaac Raymond, Dan Patterson, BobbiJo Cote, Jackie Rivers, Matt Wotton, Katie Fournier, Albion Tyler, Erica Ingrisano, Kay & Mr. Dunn, Erin & Jared Norton, Scott Erb, and John Logan. These coaches put in an incredible amount of their own free time to help make this soccer season extremely fun and successful. The Recreation department comments that they truly couldn’t have had a program like this without them. Also, the department would like to thank its referees, Zackary Lavoie, JP Tshamala, and Mic Gurney for refereeing all of the matches. Each staff member and volunteer played a crucial role in creating an environment that allowed athletes to improve their skills, make new friends, and have fun, all while developing a passion for the sport of soccer. The Rec. is so grateful for the time and effort that each individual put into this season and is thankful to have such a wonderful group of people giving their time to the children in the area.

Overall, the soccer season was a major success and the Farmington Recreation Department plans on implementing more improvements each year in order to offer an exceptional program that helps the participants grow as athletes. Thanks to all who participated!

More Pictures and videos can be found on the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec.