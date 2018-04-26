FC Women’s Softball League call for players

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Women’s Softball League is seeking women softball players of all skill level to join the league in its upcoming season. The fourth season begins June 24 and goes through the beginning of August, with games played on Sundays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Franklin County Women’s Softball League began in 2015 as an effort to reestablish the rich history of adult women’s softball in Franklin County and is consistently growing. The league is a modified fast-pitch league currently comprised of five teams, all from within Franklin County.

The league welcomes all women who are 18 and over who would like to join a team or existing teams who would like to join the league. If interested in joining the league, please contact Susan Stinchfield at 207-578-1208 or Vicky Kinsey at 207- 491-4437 by Tuesday May 8, 2018.