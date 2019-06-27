Field hockey teams are fundraising for the Battle for Breast Cancer

WATERVILLE - Area high school field hockey fans are in for another treat this summer when Franklin Memorial Hospital hosts the annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event taking place at Thomas College in Waterville on Saturday, July 13, from 2-8 p.m.

Now in its 9th year, more than $200,000 has been raised since 2011 for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Diagnostic breast imaging, biopsies, lab services, surgical consultations, and post-surgical garments are just some of the examples of how the money has been used.”

“Money raised is used to support those with breast cancer living in Central Maine with health care costs as well as practical resources for patients such as gas cards and help with child care which may impact patient care,” said organizer Paula Doughty. “Last year we started a program with platinum thru bronze sponsorship opportunities for businesses or individuals, which provides sponsors with special recognition in the event’s program and during the opening ceremony.”

The July 13 benefit tournament features 11 Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dirigo, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, Erskine Academy and Winthrop.

“Field hockey student athletes from 11 communities are currently raising one dollar at a time in their communities through personal solicitations, car washes, bottle drives, toll booths, and other activities right up to the day of the event,” said Jill Gray, FMH community relations and development director. “All funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or underinsured.”

Additional information about the tournament can be found on Facebook; search for the group “Battle for Breast Cancer.” For updates click on the “Join” button at the top of the page.

For more information, contact Gray at 779-2555.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.