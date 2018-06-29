Field hockey teams fundraise for the Battle for Breast Cancer

FARMINGTON - Area high school field hockey fans are in for another treat this summer when Franklin Community Health Network (FCHN) hosts the annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event taking place at Thomas College in Waterville on Saturday, July 21, from 2-8 p.m.

Now in its 8th year, more than $163,600 has been raised since 2011 for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Diagnostic breast imaging, biopsies, lab services, surgical consultations, and post-surgical garments are just some of the examples of how the money has been used.”

“100 percent of the money raised is used to support those with breast cancer living in Central Maine,” said organizer Paula Doughty. “And new this year are platinum thru bronze sponsorship opportunities with special recognition in the event’s program and during the opening ceremony.”

The July 21 benefit tournament features nine Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, and Winthrop; and four area middle school teams: Skowhegan, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, and Winslow.

“High school team members are currently raising one dollar at a time in their communities through car washes, bottle drives, t-shirt sales, toll booths, and other activities right up to the day of the event,” said Jill Gray, FCHN community relations and development manager. “All funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or underinsured.”

Additional information about the tournament can be found on Facebook; search for the group “Battle for Breast Cancer.” For updates click on the “Join” button at the top of the page.

For more information, contact Gray at 779-2555.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.