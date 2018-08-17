Fifth annual Tainter Family Foundation golf tournament

TURNER -The Tainter Family Foundation believes that every family deserves the hope of a miracle. They Provide families with the resources and support to relieve the stresses and financial burdens associated with cancer, terminal or long-standing health illnesses and end of life care. Our foundation is able to do this because of the unwavering support from our community that we serve, who we consider family. The Tainter Family Foundation is run entirely by the Tainter family and close friends.

On August 8, 2012, Scott Alan Tainter (late husband to Leslie Tainter-Pond; father to Joshua Tainter) passed away after being diagnosed in December of 2010 with a Stage 4 Glioblastoma. After experiencing the financial burdens that come with a family member diagnosed with a terminal illness the family decided that they needed to strive to help local families encountering similar struggles.

In May of 2014, the Tainter family held their 1s​t Annual 5K and Golf Scramble with the hopes of raising money to help other families experiencing the financial struggles associated with cancer, terminal or long standing health illnesses, or end of life care. In June of 2014 the Tainter family gave their ​first donation ​to the Simoneau family (from Jay, Maine) who were all too familiar with Stage 4 Glioblastoma diagnosis. In November 2014, Jaye Simoneau passed away.

In 2015, the families joined forces and held multiple fundraisers to expand the foundation’s capacity to donate to other local families. In 2015 alone the foundation donated over $6,500 to local families in an attempt to relieve some of the financial stresses associated with terminal illnesses and end of life care. Finally, in 2016 we formed a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and we donated over $6,500 again.

In 2017, the families decided to amicably dissolve the foundation, the foundation then rebranded to become the Tainter Family Foundation. They strive to keep the memory of parents and grandparents alive: Scott Tainter, late husband to Leslie Tainter-Pond, father to Joshua Tainter, and Grandfather to Benson Scott Tainter; Steve Lee Greenleaf, father to Leslie Tainter-Pond, Grandfather to Joshua Tainter, and Great-Grandfather to Benson Scott Tainter; Donna Mae Greenleaf, mother to Leslie Tainter-Pond, Grandmother to Joshua Tainter, and Great-Grandmother to Benson Scott Tainter; Lisa Ann Cronkhite, mother to Brittany Tainter, and Grandmother to Benson Scott Tainter; and to the parents of Terry Pond and grandparents of Karly Wilkins. The losses the families have encountered have energized them to continue devoting time and energy to supporting local families.

Sponsorship Levels

Cart Sponsor - $1000

• Signage in every cart.

Lunch Sponsor - $500

• Signage at event.

Hole Sponsor - $250 (18 Available)

• Name and/or corporate logo will be displayed on on sign at one of the 18 golf course holes.

Player Fee - $85 per player

• Includes golf, cart & lunch

Raffle Tickets

• $1 per ticket or $10 for 15

The Tainter Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit • EIN: 82-3602930

The Tainter Family Foundation 5th Annual Golf Scramble Sponsorship

I am enclosing my donation of $_____________ to The Tainter Family Foundation Golf Scramble Sponsorship

Level: _____________________________

Name: _______________________________________________________________________________ Address: _____________________________________________________________________________ City: ________________________________State: ___________________ Zip Code: _______________ Phone: _____________________________ Email: ____________________________________________

Complete this form and mail to:

The Tainter Family Foundation, 731 Park Street, Livermore Falls, ME 04254

To arrange pick-up or delivery of in-kind donations, please contact Josh or Brittany Tainter Phone: (207) 897-8611 or (207) 897-8612 • Email: thetainterfamilyfoundation@gmail.com