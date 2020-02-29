Fit Girls spring program begins eighth season

WILTON - The Fit Girls after school running and reading program will be starting up at the elementary schools in RSU 9 at the end of March. Fit Girls in its 8th season is giving elementary school girls in 4th, 5th and 6th grades a significant experience helping to promote an active and healthy outdoor lifestyle at a zero-cost to the families in our region.

As the need for creating healthy choices among our youth continues to be more important every day, we teach girls the value of being active regardless of their size, shape, or ability. We also teach girls that by reading great books, it encourages them to think creatively and in a fun way. By introducing girls to meaningful books with positive messages, Fit Girls helps girls gain a deeper appreciation for themselves and their unlimited potential.

The program features a great "book of the day" from an age-appropriate selection that featuring a positive message. This spring, each girl will be given a copy of Carolyn Marsden’s book, “Moon Runner”. In addition, the girls participate in healthy confidence building games, stretching and running and or walking in laps around the school's fields and gym with a cool down and happy thought for the day to finish.

The running/walking program is designed to gradually and safely build endurance to run or walk a local 5K race in May. This spring the girls will participate in the Waterville Elk’s benefit 5k for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program of Maine Health on May 16th. The approach of the program is non-competitive, and each girl is encouraged to find a pace that is comfortable for her.

Thanks to the generosity of grants and individual donations, the program remains at no cost to the girls. For this Deb Aseltine, Fit Girls Director, said she is extremely grateful. In addition, the girls participate in two fundraisers, a read-athon and a Fit Girls 5K benefit run in the fall.

There is such a need in the community for getting young children moving while being able to share great books. To register, please contact Fit Girls through the website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org or complete the flyers sent home this week and return to the respective school. Fit Girls is not a Mt Blue RSD sponsored event. However, Aseltine is grateful to the district for the support and use of facilities to run the program.