Five Beavers earn NABC Honors Court, Beavers earn Team Academic Excellence Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Basketball Coaches yesterday, July 15, announced 2019-20 NABC Honors Court, recognizing more than 1,350 men's collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these men possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

UMaine-Farmington

Riley Robinson, Senior, Business Economics

Silas Moler, Junior, Biology

Anthony Owens, Senior, Business Economics

Bill Ruby, Senior, Business Economics

Nate Violette, Junior, Biology

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.

Click Here to view the NABC Honors Court release and Click Here for the history of the awards.

In addition, The NABC today announced the eighth annual Team Academic Excellence Awards. These awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season. UMaine-Farmingtonearned the Team Excellence Award.

In order to earn an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men's student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.

Click Here to view NABC Team Academic Excellence Award release and Click Here for the history of the awards.