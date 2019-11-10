Five beavers score double-digits in season opener

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's men's basketball team had five score in double-digits against the University of Maine at Augusta on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 111-81.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Terion Moss led all scorers with 22 points on 7-16 shooting and 8-10 at the free-throw line with six rebounds, six assists, and six steals as Amir Moss had 14 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Riley Robinson add 14 points with four rebounds, two assists, and four steals as Bill Ruby finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Jack Kane added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds with seven blocks.

Elijjah Smith scored 21 points for the Moose with three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Christopher Govan added 16 points as Connor Davies added 13 points.

Up next:

The Beavers will travel to Colby College on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start.