Central Maine Board #20 is offering basketball a five-week rules course for people interested in becoming a certified basketball official.

The class meets through Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 29.

If you wish to register, you can do so at Mid-Maine Regional Adult Education website at midmaine.maineadulted.org

For more information contact TJ Halliday @ 522-2029 or e-mail at tj.halliday@mainegeneral.org