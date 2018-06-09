Football camp July 24-26

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Varsity Football Coaching Staff and Mt. Blue Area Youth Football Coaches are pleased to announce that they will, once again, be offering a football camp Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This camp is geared toward Grades 3-8 athletes who plan on playing in this year's season with the MBAYF Program. These “Future Cougars” will have the opportunity to participate in various stations that focus on the fundamental skills associated with offense, defense, and special teams play. Emphasis is placed on safety. Each player will receive coaching from the varsity coaching staff, MBAYF coaches, as well as players from the Mt. Blue Varsity Football Team. This is a great opportunity for these young athletes to learn important fundamental skills, build a relationship with coaches and players in the area, and have some fun. Nearly 60 players signed up last year.

Where? Kemp Field, 838 Whittier Road, Farmington

When? July 24, 25, 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Who? Grades 3-8

What to bring? Shorts, T-shirt, Cleats and Water Bottle

Fees? $40 for MBAYF FUTURE COUGAR CAMP, $50 for MBAYF Season (*NOTE: If paying for both at once, fee is $80). Fees for camp and season help pay for the upkeep of the Kemp Field and equipment use.

*Equipment will be handed out at the Sharon Hanrahan Youth Skills Camp or at the beginning of the season for those that are unable to attend either camp.

*We will have forms available at sign-ups.

*Stay tuned for more detailed information on the Sharon Hanrahan Youth Skills Camp hours and sign-up times for those unable to make either camp this year.

*Contact Kawika Thompson with specific questions that may have not been addressed in the information already provided: kawikat@hotmail.com