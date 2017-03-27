Franklin County Women’s Softball League prepares for third season

The Franklin County Women’s Softball League is seeking women softball players of all skill level to join the league in its upcoming season. The season begins June 25 and goes through the beginning of August, with games played on Sundays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Franklin County Women’s Softball League began in 2015 as an effort to reestablish the rich history of women’s adult softball in Franklin County and is consistently growing. The league is a modified fast-pitch league currently comprised of five teams: The Bench Warmers, The Chickadees, Cleats & Cleavage, The Pitch Slappers and The Royal Rebels, all from within Franklin County.

The league welcomes all women who are 18 and over who would like to join a team or existing teams who would like to join the league.

For more information, please contact Susan Stinchfield at 207-578-1208.