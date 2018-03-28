Franklin County Youth Girls Softball League announces registration dates

FARMINGTON - The 2018 Franklin County Youth Girls Softball League will hold its registration event on April 2 and 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School cafeteria.

The registration fee is $25.

Majors - U12

Ages 11, 12, and capable 10-year olds. The age limit for U12 is 12. Players who turned 13 prior to Jan. 1, 2018 will not be eligible. If you are no longer eligible we encourage you to try out for the school teams. Please note - Generally, it is possible to play on both the school team and in this league if interested. Games are Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. start time

Minors - U10

Ages 9, 10 and any 8-year olds ready to play live pitch. Games are Tuesdays and Thursdays 6pm start time

Rookies - U8

Ages 6, 7 and any 8-year-old not ready to move up. Games are Sunday afternoons 4 to 5:30 p.m. (negotiable if both teams are amenable)

For more information please contact Autumn at autumn@lunarshine.com