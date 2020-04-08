Franklin County Youth Softball signups open until April 17

Is your child interested in playing youth softball this spring? Franklin County Youth Softball League is broken down into three divisions: 8U (7-8 yrs), 10U (9-10 yrs) and 12U (11-12 yrs).

Registration is open until April 17. We hopes we can get the kids out playing as soon as possible. Due to the uncertainty of the season we do not need payments at this time we just need to have registration info. Please let us know if your child is interested in playing.

Wilton Recreation Department will be accepting registrations for the following all three Spring Sports: Baseball, Softball, and T-Ball until April 17. Registration forms can be found on https://wiltonmaine.org/depts-offices/parks-recreation/

Please fill out the forms and send them back to the Recreation Department by one of the following means:

Email: wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org

Mail to: Wilton Recreation, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294

Return to the Wilton Town Office drop box, located in the entry at the Wilton Town Office, 158 Weld Road

Questions? Please call the Wilton Recreation Department at 645-4825 or email Frank Donald at: wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org.

In Farmington, registration forms can be found be submitted online through the Franklin County Softball FB group social media page or you can contact Hannah Fletcher and she will email you the form to complete and return. Email: hfletcher6608@hotmail.com

For the Strong Pink Sox, registration forms can be received by contacting John Sniadecki and he will email you the form to complete and return. Email: decki66@yahoo.com

In New Sharon, registration forms can be received by contacting Chrissie Hambrick and she will email you the form to complete and return. Email: mommahobbsey75@gmail.com

At this time we are anticipating that spring sports will occur as usual in May , however we will be reviewing the start dates during the weeks to come in accordance with CDC guidelines.