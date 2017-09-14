Free Cougars Camp for future football players to be held Sept. 23

FARMINGTON - Attention future Mt. Blue Cougars!

Coach Nate Quirion (“Coach Q”), his coaching staff and players will be hosting a Cougars Camp for all area kids, grades K-2, on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Mt. Blue Campus' Caldwell Field. The event will run from noon to 1 p.m. There is no cost to attend the camp.

No football equipment is necessary, but participants are encouraged to bring sneakers (Cleats suggested, but not necessary), shorts, t-shirt, water bottle (preferred, but not necessary as water will be available) and A FUN, POSITIVE ATTITUDE and EFFORT of “Becoming a Cougar!”

The camp will focus on techniques of running with the ball, catching the ball and running routes, as well as the proper form of stances to ensure safety and best results. The proper form of tackling to ensure safety and best results will also be covered, using air, shields and bags.

Coaching staff and current players will be on hand at stations to share their enthusiasm, passion and love for the greatest game in America!