Friendship Squares Dancing Club offering two free lessons

WILTON - Friendship Squares Dancing Club is offering two free square dancing lessons, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Academy Hill School. No obligation, just come and try it out.

Our group is fun and welcoming. We meet every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Hill School. The first hour and a half is for beginners, with help from the experienced dancers as well. As the evening progresses, the dancing level is for more developed and experienced dancers.

Our caller is Mike Duscoe. He provides instruction in a very relaxed, easy setting with a personal touch. Square dancing is uniform world-wide, with English as the common language. It is a good way to have fun with your partner but it is also a way for singles to meet other people.

We are open to ages 14 and up and we come from many different locations and backgrounds. It is fun for all and a good chance to get some exercise and a few good laughs too!

For more information email waughmarilynm@gmail.com or call Marilyn and Larry Waugh, 778-6450, or the Franklin County Adult Education office, Farmington, ME 778-3460.