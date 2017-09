WILTON - The annual Gail Saviello Memorial Tennis Tournament sponsored by the Tyngtown Club of Wilton was played on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Academy Hill Courts. Winners were Carole Lee and Judy Upham in the Women's Doubles and Eddie Yuen and Bob Cavaliere in the Men's Doubles. Proceeds from this event go toward upkeep of the Academy Hill clay courts and Wilton Public Library.