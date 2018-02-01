Gardiner tops Mt. Blue, 70 – 50

FARMINGTON - Gardiner High School's boys basketball team (7-8) headed to the Den to face Mt. Blue High School (1-13) in a clash of cats. The Tigers came in with the 8th overall seed in the league and looked to maintain their spot in the playoff picture.

The Cougars consistently have played against oversized opponents, but these Tigers sized up as a totally different animal. Cougar head coach Charlie Castonguay was undeterred by Gardiner players' size as he addressed his team.

"Let's have a good start and keep up the intensity," Castonguay pronounced. "Let's be ready, be patient and box out."

Boxing out, the act of using your body as a road block for your opponent to secure a rebound, immediately appeared difficult for Mt. Blue. The Tigers bounded around the Cougars for second and third chances down low. Gardiner consistently drew a Cougar crowd in the paint and found a lay-up or a trip to the foul line as a result.

Mt. Blue maintained their intense defense and will to fight for lose balls and rebounds throughout. The Cougars found themselves with the difficult task of shooting through immense outstretched arms resulting in rarely a second chance opportunity of their own.

The Cougars, already without starter James Anderson, ran into foul trouble early while battling down low with the Tigers. Gardiner ended up with the victory, 70-50.

The Cougars will play at Hampden Academy next on Thursday, Feb 1.