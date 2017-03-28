Ginnis and Stiegler capture slalom titles at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — U.S. Ski Team members Resi Stiegler of Jackson Hole, WY and AJ Ginnis of Vouliagmen, Greece took home national titles in slalom today at the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf.

Under dazzling blue skies and with an energetic crowd surrounding the finish corral, Stiegler and Ginnis topped fields of athletes that included many of the world’s best.

The veteran Stiegler left little doubt on the women’s side, topping the women’s field by nearly a second overall with a combined time of 1:39:68. Stiegler took home the second national slalom title of her career, having previously won in 2007 in Alyeska, AK.

Canadian Roni Remme, finished in second with a combined time of 1:40:60 and took home the junior national title. Lila Lapanja of Incline Village, NV rounded out the top three with a combined time of 1:40:93.

The men’s race came down to the wire, with Ginnis narrowly edging defending national slalom champion and World Cup competitor David Chodounsky by just 0.15 seconds with a combined time of 1:35:75. The national title was a first for Ginnis, who finished second in slalom the last time the U.S. Alpine Championships were at Sugarloaf in 2015.

Chodounsky, who hails from Crested Butte, CO, finished with a combined time of 1:35:90. Michael Ankeny of Deephaven, MN rounded out the top three on the men’s side with a time of 1:36:63.

Crowd favorite Sam Morse of Carrabassett Valley finished the day in 17th overall, with a combined time of 1:39.73.

As the country’s most prestigious domestic alpine ski racing event, the US Alpine Championships give up-and-coming athletes looking to advance their position on the U.S. Ski Team a chance to face off against A-Team stars.

This year marks the second time in the last three years that Sugarloaf has hosted the Championships. The resort previously hosted the events in 1996, 1997, 2006, 2008, and 2015.

Racing resumes at 9:30am on Monday, with the women’s and giant slalom.

For more information and a complete schedule for the US Alpine Championships, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/usalpine.